Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

By Mark Fiore

In his latest clip, award-winning animator Mark Fiore offers his take on the Trump administration's war against facts. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below. Everything is coming up Russia these days. Besides the hacking, influence and other shadiness, there is a distinctly Soviet propaganda tone to the Trump Administration. (Don’t worry, I’m not beating the war drums for a fight with Russia, just making an observation or three.) When the facts don’t fit the Administration’s spin, they go after the messenger. The media? “Enemy of the people.” CBO report doesn’t jibe with what you want? It’s a flawed and corrupt office that should be dismantled! Don’t like a judge’s ruling? He’s a “so-called judge.” Good employment numbers? They were phony when applied to your despised predecessor but are “very real now.” Forget a war with Russia, I’m just worried about more techniques of a Soviet strongman working their way into our government. In addition to Trumpian propaganda there is just plain cruelty in the new healthcare mix. Need to get premiums down? Just drive out the old and sick, wait for the health care pool to get younger and healthier and, presto! Your premiums will be lower in ten years or so! Here’s to staying healthy and keeping up with the latest executive order, leak or rule change coming out of the White House. (Enjoy the cartoon and keep an eye on my work behind-the-scenes here on Patreon.)

