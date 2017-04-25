Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Last Time There Was This Much Carbon Dioxide in the Air, Giant Armadillos Roamed on Earth
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
How Neocons Push for War by Cooking the Books
 By Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould
The Honeymoon of the Generals
 By Tom Engelhardt

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
Witnesses of Arkansas Executions Share Alarming Details: ‘The Process Is Shrouded in Secrecy’
John Oliver: It’s Dangerous to Think of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as a Moderating Force (Video)

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
The Stillborn God: Religion, Politics, and the Modern West

The Stillborn God: Religion, Politics, and the Modern West

By Mark Lilla
$17.16
The Threat

The Threat

Andrew Cockburn
14.95

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Mighty Big Shoes

Posted on Apr 25, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Hello, Trump Travel

Rocket Science

Rumble

Ivanka’s Trinkets









Lockerdome Below Article

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 