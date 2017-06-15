Meanwhile, Besides Russia (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore points out some of the many political occurrences going on while everyone is obsessed with the Russia investigation. Watch the clip and read Fiore's thoughts below. While the investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice are vital, don’t forget about all the other political maneuvers going on at the same time. There are so many overlapping “meanwhiles” it’s nearly impossible to keep up. With simultaneous high-profile mass shootings, there is unfortunately never time to let people heal or an appropriate amount of time to let pass before commenting on the outrage of gun violence. Just take a look at the last 72 hours of violent gun incidents and you’ll see there is no pause, no safe time when we can have a discussion without possibly “politicizing” gun violence. Sorry, it’s already political. Meanwhile, amid the Russia hearings on Capitol Hill there are giant steps being taken to dismantle Obamacare, relax gun safety measures and gut the social safety net. Oh, and let’s not forget the growing ethical cloud that hangs over the White House. Sigh. Here’s hoping for lighter cartooning topics next week. (And remember, you can go behind-the-scenes and find more cartoons here on my Patreon page.)

