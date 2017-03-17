Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 17, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Trump Set to Nominate Coal Lobbyist, Boeing Executive to Deputy Positions
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
Betting Big on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
 By Allen Barra
The Resistance Must Be Digitized
 By Joseph Torres and Malkia Cyril / Free Press

Ear to the Ground
Who Will Build Trump’s Multibillion-Dollar Border Wall?
United Nations Report: Israel Has Established an ‘Apartheid Regime’
Trump’s Budget Proposal Puts Border Wall and War Machine First, America’s Most Vulnerable Last
Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge in Hawaii

A/V Booth
Don’t Let History Repeat Itself: Avoiding Fake News and Media Manipulation Under Trump
Chris Hedges: The Enemy Is Not Donald Trump or Steve Bannon—It Is Corporate Power (Video)

Animation
Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

Arts & Culture
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 4)
 By Carrie Rickey
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis’ and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi

Cartoons
Mike Luckovich
Email this item Print this item

Meals on Wheels

Posted on Mar 17, 2017

By Mike Luckovich



Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



