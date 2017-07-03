Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Battle Over What It Means to Be Female
 By Chris Hedges
Private Money Goes After Trump’s Public Infrastructure Projects
 By Matt Smith and Lance Williams, Reveal
Trump Makes a Push on Health Bill but Still Supports Repeal-Only Option as a Backup
 By Hope Yen, Associated Press

Ear to the Ground
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect

A/V Booth
John Oliver: Your Local News Channel May Be Slanting Toward the Hard Right (Video)
Now’s the Time for Medicare for All (Video)

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
They Know Everything About You

They Know Everything About You

By Robert Scheer
$13.99
The Creation of Nikolai Gogol

The Creation of Nikolai Gogol

Donald Fanger
3.02

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

McConnell’s Fourth of July Break

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Chicago Violence

Trump on Time

Dear John

The President’s Busy Weekend









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 