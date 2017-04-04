Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Money Bail Cost Me My Job, Apartment and Stopped My Life
 By Steph F. / Silicon Valley De-Bug
The Sovietization of the American Political-Media Establishment? (Audio)
 By Stephen F. Cohen / The Nation
We Are Careening Toward the First Industrialized State of Anarchy
 By Neal Gabler / Moyers and Company

Ear to the Ground
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System
Mainstream Media Soft-Pedaled Mosul Airstrike Headlines, Critics Charge
U.N. Envoy Nikki Haley’s Tough Stance on International Relations: ‘There’s a New Sheriff in Town’

A/V Booth
Noam Chomsky Assesses Trump’s First 75 Days: ‘He’s Extremely Unpredictable’ (Video)
Chris Hedges and Albert Raboteau on ‘American Prophets’ Importance in an Age of Radical Evil (Video)

Animation
Head-Exploding News (Video)

Arts & Culture
Book Suggests That as a Result of Our Environmental Actions, We Are Contemplating Our Own Extinction
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
My Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017)
 By Grisha Freidin / The Noise of Time
Poems From the Pond
 By Lisa Pasold
What Is Sex For?
 By Robert Jensen

Truthdig Bazaar
The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power

The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power

By Jeff Sharlet
$17.13

Film on Paper: The Inner Life of Movies

Film on Paper: The Inner Life of Movies

By Richard Schickel
$12.13

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Manufacturing Enemies

Posted on Apr 4, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Internet Privacy

Emissions

Clean Coal

Chris Christie









TAGS:


Taboola Below Article

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 