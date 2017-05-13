Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Are There 22 Patriotic House Republicans?
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
China’s Xi Jinping and France’s Emmanuel Macron Talk Climate
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
National Security Agency Tools, Built Despite Warnings, Used in Global Cyber Attack
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Comey Reportedly ‘Willing to Testify, but Wants It to Be in Public’
In Tweet Storm, Trump Warns Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes

A/V Booth
Voting Rights Activists Alarmed by Trump’s ‘Commission on Election Integrity’ (Video)
California Rep. Ro Khanna Joins Justice Democrats

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra
‘The Designated Mourner’: A Play on Authoritarianism, Restaged for the Trump Era
 By Jordan Riefe
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse

Truthdig Bazaar
Mustang: The Saga of the Wild Horse in the American West

Mustang: The Saga of the Wild Horse in the American West

By Deanne Stillman
$9.66
Rickwood Field: A Century in America’s Oldest Ballpark

Rickwood Field: A Century in America’s Oldest Ballpark

Allen Barra
$16.40

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Loopholes

Posted on May 13, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Big Ben

Falsehoods

The New Left

Sounds Familiar









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 