Kushner! The Musical (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore dedicates his latest clip to Ivanka Trump's husband and White House [insert any position here] Jared Kushner. Watch the animation below and read Fiore's thoughts on the president's son-in-law. Well, the baby-faced, bedimpled Jared Kushner sure has his hands full. From hopping into Iraq to being in charge of negotiating Middle East peace, to making the United States government more “innovative” and like a business, President Trump has put a lot on Kushner’s plate. It’s almost as if Trump doesn’t really know anyone else except people he knows from watching teevee or from his immediate family. Apparently this is the first time in U.S. history that a presidential adviser has had such a gigantic portfolio of responsibility that spans international relations and domestic politics. (Plenty of secret meetings in this 36-year-old’s past and future.) Unfortunately, he has zero diplomatic or government experience. (Except for an internship with the Manhattan D.A. a while back.) He’ll run the government like an outsider, like a businessman, right? I sure hope not, judging by his track record. In his defense, he did give up his bed to Benjamin Netanyahu once when he was a kid. Enjoy the Kush, and be sure to see what’s going on over on my Patreon page!

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.