Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

Truthdig Bazaar
Barbarian Sentiments: America in the New Century

Barbarian Sentiments: America in the New Century

William Pfaff
$1.99
Soul Searching: A Girl’s Guide to Finding Herself

Soul Searching: A Girl’s Guide to Finding Herself

By Sarah Stillman
$19.90

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Mike Luckovich
Email this item Print this item

Job Creation

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

By Mike Luckovich



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Son of a Mitch

Price on Your Head

Blanket Coverage

Friend Or Foe (Video)









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 