Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Bannon, Kushner, and Trump’s Upside-Down Populism
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Russia Calls U.S. Attack On Syria Illegal
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Immigration Agency Will Lose Millions Because It Can’t Process Visas Fast Enough
 By Marcelo Rochabrun / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Documents Reveal NYPD Infiltrated Black Lives Matter
Mainstream Democrats Prevail Over Sanders Supporters in California Congressional Race
Steve Bannon Is Removed From the National Security Council
As Deportation Fears Rise, a Community in New Mexico Trains for Resistance

A/V Booth
Does the U.S. Attack Against Syria Violate International Law? (Video)
Immigrant Scapegoating Didn’t Start Under Trump—It Was ‘Greatly Accelerated’ Under Clinton

Animation
Kushner! The Musical (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe
The Best We Could Do
 By Janice Raymond
On the Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel
‘Building the Wall’: Staging America’s Worst Immigration Nightmare
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar

The Last True Story I’ll Ever Tell: An Accidental Soldier’s Account of the War in Iraq

By John Crawford

Baseball Cap

$17

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Jared Kushner in Charge

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Population Explosion

Blind Taste Test

The Party Is Over









Lockerdome Below Article

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 