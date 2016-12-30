Top Leaderboard, Site wide
REPORTS
Donald Trump’s New Nuclear Instability
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Seven Wishes for President Obama’s Parting Shots
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Now Is the Time for Obama to Recognize a State of Palestine
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Experts Aren’t Convinced By FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking
Snowden Leak Suggests the NSA Could Prove Identity of DNC Hackers
Vladimir Putin Says He Won’t Retaliate Against U.S. Actions
Russia Reaches Syria Cease-Fire Pact With Turkey—and the U.S. Had Nothing to Do With It

A/V Booth
Best of ‘Live at Truthdig’ 2016: Election Chaos Provokes Thoughtful Discussion About the Future
After Legislative Coup, North Carolina Can No Longer Be Considered a Democracy, Report Says

Animation
Ode to the Pundits (Video)

Arts & Culture
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’
Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics
 BLANK

Cartoons
Mike Luckovich
International Relations

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

By Mike Luckovich



Search for Peace

Father Time

New Year’s Eve

