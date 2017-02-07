Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s Tweets Are a Sideshow: His Executive Orders Are Building a Corporate State
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
Despite Opposition, DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
The Last Bastions of Resistance to Donald Trump
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump on March 8
Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
White House Warns Israel to Limit Settlements in Palestinian Territory

A/V Booth
House of Commons Speaker Says He Won’t Invite Trump to Address U.K. Parliament (Video)
Elizabeth Warren Slams Republicans for Trying to ‘Ram’ Betsy DeVos Down America’s Throat (Video)

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky

Truthdig Bazaar
Worse Than Watergate: The Secret Presidency of George W. Bush

Worse Than Watergate: The Secret Presidency of George W. Bush

By John W. Dean
$11.66
The House With a Sunken Courtyard

The House With a Sunken Courtyard

$15.00

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Mr. Fish
Email this item Print this item

Indian Giver

Posted on Feb 7, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

How to Be a Dick

Bad Apple

Education

Orange History Week









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 