House Committee on Leakers (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore points out the real threat to Donald Trump's legitimacy in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below. Five major news stories per day is apparently now the norm. Just over the last few hours, more news has broken related to this cartoon and the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the Trump administration/Russia connection. Most recently, Rep. Adam Schiff has said there is now “more than circumstantial” evidence that the Trump crew colluded with the Russians. Schiff made his comments after Rep. Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, went to the White House to brief President Trump that the transition team was surveilled and picked up as part of “incidental collection.” Oh, and let’s remember Nunes was part of the transition team he was telling Trump had been monitored. Good thing he’s also the one doing the investigating! Maybe that’s why the Republicans on the committee are so focused on who did the leaking rather than the actual meat of the problem. I’m sure there is MUCH more here than meets the eye, which is why I focused on what we already know in this cartoon. Plenty has been left out, like how Paul Manafort also allegedly stole $19 million from a Russian oligarch. (Yes, the same billionaire oligarch who was paying him $10 million a year to push for Russian interests in the U.S. government.) Where there’s smoke . . . there’s Manafort. Enjoy the cartoon, and keep an eye out for some interesting new stuff here on my Patreon page!

