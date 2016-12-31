Top Leaderboard, Site wide
December 31, 2016
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Holiday Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

By Mr. Fish

Who’s ready for a new year?

In the wake of 2016’s elections, Mr. Fish brings these animated good tidings to add a bit of glee, rage, tough love and hopefulness to your holiday season.

So pass it on by sharing the link with friends.

Pointing fingers or shooting the messenger is not what America is about. Now is a time to look deeply at our world and keep digging for the truth. At Truthdig, we are working to get at what matters and preserve a free press. As we round out what's been a challenging year and look forward to 2017, we tip our party hats to those who made their mark in 2016—the trailblazers, game changers and Truthdiggers.

Most of all, we’re grateful for our contributors, our readers and the members of our extended community, including you.

You’re the reason we do what we do. As we continue to operate as an independent media outlet—a rarity these days—we stay committed to making Truthdig an indispensable source of uncompromising journalism. Click here to learn how to donate and be part of our journey. You also can become a bedrock supporter or give the gift of being a bedrock supporter to a loved one.

And don’t forget to visit the Truthdig Bazaar to pick up must-read books from our own contributors and recommended writers, as well as Truthdig merchandise. Make a present to someone or pick out a little something for yourself. Truthdig receives a small percentage of everything bought through our Amazon portal.

Best wishes to you and yours this season, and we hope you’ll join us for the ride in 2017. Thanks from the Truthdig team for your generosity and support. Happy New Year!

And take a look at our colorful holiday animations from previous years:

2015: Republi-Claus Is Coming to Town (Mark Fiore)

2014: Driving While Brown ... And Furry (Mark Fiore)

2013: Spying Claus (Mark Fiore)

2012: I'm Dreaming of a White Nitwit (Mr. Fish)

2011: The Freak (Mr. Fish)

2010: Don’t Ask, Do Tell (Mr. Fish)

2009: Change (Mr. Fish)





