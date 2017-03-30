|
March 30, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Head Exploding News (Video)
Posted on Mar 30, 2017
By Mark FioreAward-winning animator Mark Fiore is having just as much trouble keeping up with the constant stream of presidential news as the rest of us. Watch his latest animation on all the "head exploding news" emerging from the White House and read his thoughts on the subject below. The firehose of news is still gushing. Let’s take a quick look at some of the major stories just in the past few days. Repeal and replace fails, shady meetings at the White House compound, a derailed House Intelligence Committee investigation, more awfulness in Iraq, environmental destruction and . . . the beginnings of another round of Repeal & Replace. (It’s never over ’til it’s over.) And that’s not even getting into Ivanka’s neat new job, Jared Kushner’s upcoming testimony on Russia dealings and the erosion of online privacy. Amid the onslaught of new revelations, executive orders and back room deals, important stories are no doubt falling by the wayside. Enjoy the cartoon and be sure to visit me on Patreon, too!
