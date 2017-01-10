Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Can Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Be ‘Borked’?
 By Bill Blum
Bernie Sanders: Trump Has to Preserve Health Care or Admit He’s a Liar
 By Sen. Bernie Sanders / AlterNet
The Age of Great Expectations and the Great Void
 By Andrew Bacevich / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone
Democrats Gear Up for Fight Against Future GOP Health Care Proposals
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: Robert Scheer and William Binney on the Alleged Russian Hack of the 2016 Election
Is the Rise of Donald Trump Obama’s Legacy? (Video)

Animation
De-Obamafication (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing

Truthdig Bazaar
International Night: A Father and Daughter Cook Their Way Around the World

International Night: A Father and Daughter Cook Their Way Around the World

Mark Kurlansky
$22.23
The Destruction of the European Jews

The Destruction of the European Jews

By Raul Hilberg


Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Germany’s Election [A cartoon from Slovakia]

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Marian Kamensky, Slovakia / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

The Running of the Bull

Intelligence

Bathroom Bill

Obamacare Thanks









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 