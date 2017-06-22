Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Senate GOP Releases ‘Obamacare’ Overhaul, but Not All Are Aboard
 By Alan Fram and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press
Islamic State Blows Up Historic Nuri Mosque in Mosul
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Medicare for All: A Prescription for What Ails Us
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
Karen Handel Prevails Over Jon Ossoff in High-Stakes Georgia Election
Immigrant Workers and Activists Challenge Ben & Jerry’s Over Working Conditions
Democrats Have a Bigger Problem Than Jill Stein
Cuba’s Formal Response to Trump’s Speech on Policy Changes

A/V Booth
Archbishop José Gomez on the Intersection of Catholicism and Undocumented Immigration
Fight Against DAPL Continues Inside and Outside Federal Courthouse (Multimedia)

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post
‘The Putin Interviews’: An Excerpt
 By Oliver Stone
Teeth
 By Paul Von Blum
Oliver Stone Hopes ‘The Putin Interviews’ Can Ease U.S.-Russia Relations
 By Robert Scheer

Truthdig Bazaar
MITI and the Japanese Miracle

MITI and the Japanese Miracle

Chalmers A. Johnson
27.23
The Poison King: The Life and Legend of Mithradates, Rome’s Deadliest Enemy

The Poison King: The Life and Legend of Mithradates, Rome’s Deadliest Enemy

By Adrienne Mayor
$19.77

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Cartoons
Animations Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

Friend Or Foe (Video)

Posted on Jun 22, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore points out some of the many political occurrences going on in the Middle East. Watch the clip and read Fiore's thoughts below.

U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East is getting curiouser and curiouser. Soon after President Trump’s recent visit, a major rift happened between Saudi Arabia and Qatar (among others). Trump came out firmly in support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. If you were just getting a handle on the various Sunni and Shiite players, now add in a rift between Sunni nations.

The Middle East’s already-complicated foreign policy picture just got decidedly more complicated. The Saudi royals and Trump explain the Qatar rift as being all about terrorism and Islamic extremism, but Saudi Wahhabism is not exactly a model of religious tolerance and democracy. Hmmm, could there be a business angle to this entire confusing mess?

If Qatar is so evil, then why is the U.S. Navy conducting joint training exercises with them right now? It seems that the White House and the Pentagon aren’t on the same page when it comes to foreign policy. Keep your eyes peeled and enjoy the cartoon. (And be sure to visit me over on Patreon!)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Blanket Coverage

God Save the Queen

Start

The Way Forward









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 