Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
REPORTS
NYT Chides Obama Ever So Gently for Betraying His Own Words
Trump Has Assembled an Unprecedented Governmental Wrecking Crew
 By Steven Harper / Moyers and Company
What Is Donald Trump’s Governing Philosophy?
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’

A/V Booth
Trump’s First 99 Days in 99 Seconds (Video)
People’s Climate March Pushes Back Against Trump Agenda (Multimedia)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports

Cartoons
Nick Anderson
Email this item Print this item

Fox News

Posted on May 1, 2017

By Nick Anderson



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Crack Kills

Infrastructure

Approval Ratings

Taxes









