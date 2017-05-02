Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Killing Net Neutrality Is a Critical Goal in Trump’s Campaign Against Free Speech
 By Joseph Torres / FreePress
Congressman Mo Brooks Faces Backlash Over Health-Care Comments
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
America’s Other Drug Problem
 By Marshall Allen / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Benefits from Health-Care Lobbyists After Dismissing a Single-Payer System
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future
Hasan Minhaj, Samantha Bee Roast Trump in Absentia at Competing Events (Video)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters

Truthdig Bazaar
The Empty Room

The Empty Room

$33.00
Broken Government: How Republican Rule Destroyed the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Branches

Broken Government: How Republican Rule Destroyed the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Branches


Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Cartoons
Mike Luckovich
Email this item Print this item

Favorites

Posted on May 2, 2017

By Mike Luckovich



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

The Good Old Days

What Would Malcolm Do?

Crack Kills

Infrastructure









Lockerdome Below Article

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 