Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Peace President?
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
We Need an Antidote to Fear and Hate
 By Laura Tatiana Roncancio / Palabras al Margen
McCain’s Brain Cancer Draws Renewed Attention to Possible Agent Orange Connection
 By Charles Ornstein / ProPublica and Mike Hixenbaugh / the Houston Chronicle

Ear to the Ground
Want to Slow Global Climate Change? Don’t Have Kids, Study Suggests.
Trump Surrogate Suggests Consumer Protection Agency Head Should Be Ousted
Health Care Causes Rift Between Progressive Left and Democratic Party Stalwarts
Trump’s Get-Tough Speech to Police Touches Off a Backlash

A/V Booth
How Corporations Have Taken Over Government, Nonprofit and Regulatory Agencies (Video)
Oliver Stone Describes What He Witnessed in Russia During Boris Yeltsin’s Presidency (Video)

Animation
Peak Satire Moonshot (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Creating an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
 By Emma Niles

Truthdig Bazaar
The Challenge: Hamdan v. Rumsfeld and the Fight over Presidential Power

The Challenge: Hamdan v. Rumsfeld and the Fight over Presidential Power

By Jonathan Mahler
$15.60

When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order

By Martin Jacques
$19.77

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Failing Papers

Posted on Aug 2, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Kelly in Charge

Potty Mouth

Implosion

Sessions









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 