Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s ‘Shock and Awe’ Campaign and the Early Resistance
 By Paul Street
Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ Disrespects the Constitution
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
‘A Vote for Climate Disaster’: Senate Confirms Tillerson as Secretary of State
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Leak Reveals Trump Administration OKs Sweeping Discrimination on Religious Grounds
Seattle City Council Committee Votes to Divest From Pro-DAPL Bank
Trump Cut Mortgage Aid to Home Buyers During First Day in Office
Donald Trump’s Moves Rekindle Dakota Access Pipeline Fight

A/V Booth
Jeremy Scahill on Donald Trump and the Military-Industrial Complex
ACLU Lawyer Lee Gelernt Joins Samantha Bee to Discuss the ‘Muslim Ban’ (Video)

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky
A Poem on Generations Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)
‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Takes an Unflinching Look at China’s Crackdown on Human Rights Activists
 By Jordan Riefe
The Nixon Effect, The Money Cult, Ratf**ked
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar

iPad Sleeve

$40.00
Their Promised Land

Their Promised Land

$27.00

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Erdogan’s Education [a cartoon from Slovakia]

Posted on Feb 2, 2017

Marian Kamensky, Slovakia / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Teleprompter of Doom

Teleprompter of Doom

Sugar?

Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 