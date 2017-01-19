Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Greater Expectations: Anti-Trump Forces Should Aspire to Much More
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
On Verge of Trump Era, Republicans Push New Laws to Clamp Down on Protest
 By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
The Long Ordeal of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration

A/V Booth
Should We Be Optimistic About the Trump Administration?
Watch Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren School Trump’s Education Secretary Pick (Video)

Animation
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
The Ayatollahs and Democracy in Iraq

The Ayatollahs and Democracy in Iraq

by Juan Cole
$20.00

S Street Rising

S Street Rising

$26.00

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Dilemma [a cartoon from the United Arab Emirates]

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Paresh Nath, The Khaleej Times, UAE / Cagle Cartoons



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Puppets

Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Embrace

Office Chair









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 