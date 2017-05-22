Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
All the WikiLeaks Fit to Print
 By Robert Scheer
California to Investigate Racial Discrimination in Auto Insurance Premiums
 By Julia Angwin / ProPublica
Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Even Stronger in Europe Than in the U.S.
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
How Self-Driving Cars Will Transform Cities for the Better
Border Patrol Detention of Student Activist Is Retribution, Critics Say
Immigration Arrests Rise Almost 40 Percent in Trump’s First 100 Days
Former NSA Director: Malware Attack ‘Poses a Very Serious Threat to the Future of the Agency’

A/V Booth
John Oliver Breaks From the Norm to Discuss Trump’s ‘Insane’ Week in Office (Video)
Director Laura Poitras: Julian Assange Is an ‘Equal-Opportunity’ Leaker (Audio)

Animation
Taxcutiva (Video)

Arts & Culture
Celebrating the Vibrant Lifestyle of Jean Stein
‘The Commune’: Not Quite Here Nor There
 By Jordan Riefe
Czeslaw Milosz: A Life
 By Troy Jollimore
Noam Chomsky Looks at How the System Is Rigged to Ensure That Corporations Always Win
 By Noam Chomsky / Moyers and Company

Truthdig Bazaar
Act of Congress

Act of Congress

By Robert G. Kaiser
$20.84
Rumsfeld: His Rise, Fall, and Catastrophic Legacy

Rumsfeld: His Rise, Fall, and Catastrophic Legacy

$16.50

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Desert Menu

Posted on May 22, 2017

By Mr. Fish





Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Impeachment

Turkish Embassy

Clearing an Obstruction

The Hole Truth









Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 