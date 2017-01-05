Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Year of the Commando
 By Nick Turse / TomDispatch
Obama, Deporter in Chief, Should Pardon the Undocumented
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Here Are Some of the Ways George W. Bush Even More Outrageously Dissed the Intelligence Community
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened but Not Ascendant
Two Scottish City Councils Consider Implementing Universal Basic Income
Experts Aren’t Convinced by FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: What Will 2017 Bring?
Chris Hedges: Vietnam War, Like the Later Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, Was ‘One Long Atrocity’ (Video)

Animation
De-Obamafication (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Big Organizing
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: What to Expect and Do if Stung by an Arizona Bark Scorpion
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
The Sochi Project

The Sochi Project

$80.00
The Google Story: Inside the Hottest Business, Media and Technology Success of Our Time

The Google Story: Inside the Hottest Business, Media and Technology Success of Our Time


Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
Cartoons
Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

De-Obamafication (Video)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore comments on how Republicans in Congress are already trying to turn time back to a pre-Obama era in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the GOP Congress below.

While everyone has been focusing on President-elect Trump’s tweets, Republicans in Congress are beginning to implement their extremist vision. Sure, an upstart group of House Republicans backed down on gutting the ethics office, but there is plenty more to come.

It’s important to remember that the success of Donald Trump didn’t come out of thin air. The Congressional Republican agenda (and the party as a whole) has been getting more extreme every year. Now that they’ve got someone in the White House who will sign their right wing plans into law, a lot is about to change.

In some ways, Donald Trump is looking less like a strongman and more like a nutty guy who will rubber stamp a far right policy prescription that has been waiting for him all along. The new breed of Republicans has finally found their president “with enough working digits to handle a pen.” Enjoy the cartoon, and keep your eyes peeled for the actual policies, not just the latest Trump dustup. (And come visit me on Patreon if you’d like!)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Entrances

Presidential Seal

News Cycle

The Rockettes









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 