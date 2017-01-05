|
De-Obamafication (Video)
By Mark FioreAward-winning animator Mark Fiore comments on how Republicans in Congress are already trying to turn time back to a pre-Obama era in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the GOP Congress below.
While everyone has been focusing on President-elect Trump’s tweets, Republicans in Congress are beginning to implement their extremist vision. Sure, an upstart group of House Republicans backed down on gutting the ethics office, but there is plenty more to come. It’s important to remember that the success of Donald Trump didn’t come out of thin air. The Congressional Republican agenda (and the party as a whole) has been getting more extreme every year. Now that they’ve got someone in the White House who will sign their right wing plans into law, a lot is about to change. In some ways, Donald Trump is looking less like a strongman and more like a nutty guy who will rubber stamp a far right policy prescription that has been waiting for him all along. The new breed of Republicans has finally found their president “with enough working digits to handle a pen.” Enjoy the cartoon, and keep your eyes peeled for the actual policies, not just the latest Trump dustup. (And come visit me on Patreon if you’d like!)
