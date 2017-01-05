De-Obamafication (Video)

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore comments on how Republicans in Congress are already trying to turn time back to a pre-Obama era in his latest clip. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the GOP Congress below. While everyone has been focusing on President-elect Trump’s tweets, Republicans in Congress are beginning to implement their extremist vision. Sure, an upstart group of House Republicans backed down on gutting the ethics office, but there is plenty more to come. It’s important to remember that the success of Donald Trump didn’t come out of thin air. The Congressional Republican agenda (and the party as a whole) has been getting more extreme every year. Now that they’ve got someone in the White House who will sign their right wing plans into law, a lot is about to change. In some ways, Donald Trump is looking less like a strongman and more like a nutty guy who will rubber stamp a far right policy prescription that has been waiting for him all along. The new breed of Republicans has finally found their president “with enough working digits to handle a pen.” Enjoy the cartoon, and keep your eyes peeled for the actual policies, not just the latest Trump dustup. (And come visit me on Patreon if you’d like!)

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

More Below the Ad

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.