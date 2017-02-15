Top Leaderboard, Site wide
February 15, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Republicans Launch Bicameral Salvos Against Wall Street Watchdog
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Campaign Escalates to Crush Muslim Civil Society Organizations in the U.S.
 By Sarah Lazare / AlterNet
All of Putin and Trump’s Men
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Chelsea Manning Pens Thank-You to Fellow Inmates
Los Angeles City Council Prepares Defenses Against Trump’s Policies
Trump Pauses Fake-News Crusade to Spread Fake News on Kuwaiti Immigration
Standing Rock Tribe Calls for Action in Face of Impending Pipeline Construction

A/V Booth
‘Live at Truthdig’ With Cenk Uygur: From The Young Turks to the Justice Democrats
Trump Launches ‘Blue Lives Matter Regime’ With Executive Orders on Law Enforcement

Animation
So-Called Executive Orders (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Cartoons
China Policy [a cartoon from the United Arab Emirates]

Posted on Feb 15, 2017


GOP Oversight

Be Mine

Group Love

Threat









