Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
What Trump Didn’t Know About Herat When He Barred Six Robotics Students From Visiting the U.S.
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Health Care 2017: A Physician’s Perspective
 By Michael P. Fangman
The Media Aren’t Telling the Real Story of Trump’s Missile Strike in Syria
 By Jonathan Cook / AlterNet

Ear to the Ground
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect
State Department Publishes Formerly Expunged Documents on 1953 Iran Coup

A/V Booth
Now’s the Time for Medicare for All (Video)
Author Rebecca Carroll on Identity and the ‘Monolith of Blackness’ (Audio and Transcript)

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Lying

Lying

Sam Harris
$9.85
Love’s Vision

Love’s Vision

Troy Jollimore
45.00

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Cartoons
Jeff Danziger
Email this item Print this item

Chicago Violence

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

By Jeff Danziger



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Trump on Time

Dear John

The President’s Busy Weekend

Treating the Body Politic









Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 