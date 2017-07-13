|
Cheap-Labor-for-You, Inc. (Video)
Posted on Jul 13, 2017
By Mark FioreAward-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on Tesla's unfair employment practices in this week's animation. Watch the clip and read Fiore's thoughts on the matter below.
I'm on vacation but wanted to repost this cartoon as Tesla begins to roll out it's new Model 3 this week. Besides being really super-dooper cool and high tech, Teslas come with some increasing labor issues, too.Every once in a while a story comes along that really shocks and surprises me, often right in my backyard. This is one of those stories. How could the Tesla car company, symbol of forward-thinking, wealth and techie cool have people from Eastern Europe working at their Bay Area factory making $5 an hour?! That’s right, over a hundred people were brought to Tesla’s Fremont, California plant from places like Slovenia and Croatia to work ten-hour days making $5 an hour.
