Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
As a Donald Trump Administration Fast Approaches, Cities and Towns Gear Up for Political Resistance
 By Sally Neas / Yes! Magazine
The Year of the Commando
 By Nick Turse / TomDispatch
Obama, Deporter in Chief, Should Pardon the Undocumented
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened but Not Ascendant
Two Scottish City Councils Consider Implementing Universal Basic Income
Experts Aren’t Convinced by FBI and Homeland Security Report on Alleged Russian Hacking

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: What Will 2017 Bring?
Chris Hedges: Vietnam War, Like the Later Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, Was ‘One Long Atrocity’ (Video)

Animation
De-Obamafication (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: What to Expect and Do if Stung by an Arizona Bark Scorpion
Much Ado About Very Little
 By Alexis Camins
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Breaking the Sound Barrier

Breaking the Sound Barrier

By Amy Goodman
$10.80
Blowback, Second Edition: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire

Blowback, Second Edition: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire

By Chalmers Johnson
$11.56

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Cartoons
Email this item Print this item

Betrayed

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Angel Boligan, El Universal, Mexico City (via Cagle Cartoons)



Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Replacements

De-Obamafication (Video)

Entrances

Presidential Seal









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 