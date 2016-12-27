Top Leaderboard, Site wide
December 27, 2016
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Best of Truthdig’s Cartoons 2016: Searing Humor Addresses the Year’s Toughest Problems

Posted on Dec 27, 2016
Editor’s note: From Dec. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Truthdig is running a roundup of the top 10 stories of 2016 in the following categories: Live Blog, A/V Booth, Report, Book Review, Ear to the Ground, Cartoon, Film Review, Live at Truthdig and Truthdigger of the Week.

While this year may not have struck many Americans as particularly funny, cartoonists had a treasure-trove of material to draw from. Although President-elect Donald Trump was consistently a subject of ridicule, specific political events provided the best inspiration for humor and insight. Our top 10 cartoons cover a range of political and cultural events of the year, and each illustration or video provides a glimpse into the painful irony of American politics.

The selections on this top 10 list were chosen based on the number of readers they drew. This is intended to serve more as an acknowledgment of powerful illustration than as a focus on web traffic for its own sake.

10. Nick Anderson: Oregon Militia
Anderson addressed the Ammon Bundy-led occupation of Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and introduced the topics of President Obama’s failure to implement successful gun control and the irony surrounding the gun-control debate.



9. Mr. Fish: Sticker Price
Truthdig’s own Mr. Fish provided this gem the day of the presidential election, illuminating the inherent flaws in the American democratic system.



8. Nick Anderson: Privatize the TSA
In May, all eyes turned to the Transportation Security Administration and its struggles, and many Americans advocated privatization of the agency. Here, Anderson reminds us of the tragic event that led to the creation of the TSA in 2001.



7. Mr. Fish: We the People™
Mr. Fish strikes again, addressing Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the height of its conflict with the campaign of Bernie Sanders. Here, he condemns modern political races and the elites who govern the democratic system.



6. Mark Fiore: The Trump Who Stole America (Video)
Fiore, an award-winning animator, created this Dr. Seuss-inspired video at the end of 2016. The “Mr. Grinch” animation doesn’t hold back from attacking Donald Trump’s positions and character.



5. Steve Sack: Flint Fail
In this cartoon about the Flint water crisis, the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Steve Sack shows how Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder avoided addressing the catastrophe—which harmed thousands of children—until his own career was at stake.



4. Mark Fiore: United States of Militiadom
Fiore, too, took a jab at the Oregon militia occupation at the start of this year, using his video animation skills to “[peel] the proverbial onion of hypocrisy.”



3. Mark Fiore: Make America Crazy Again (Video)
A third Fiore video makes the list. This time, the animator reflected on July’s GOP convention in Cleveland by parodying numerous pro-Trump ads.



2. Mr. Fish: Go Back to Sleep, America—Nothing to See Here
In his first illustration after Trump’s presidential victory, Mr. Fish shows what’s in store for a Trump-led America, no words needed.



1. Signe Wilkinson: Digital ‘Back Door’
The most popular cartoon of the year came from Wilkinson, who tackled one of the most prominent surveillance stories of 2016: Apple vs. the FBI. In this creation, Wilkinson deftly shows the dangers of creating a digital “back door” into Apple products.



What was your favorite political cartoon of 2016? Let us know in the comments below.

