Animations Mark Fiore
Bagful of Weasels (Video)

Posted on Aug 3, 2017

By Mark Fiore

Award-winning animator Mark Fiore weighs in on the seemingly constant chaos going on in Donald Trump's White House. Watch Fiore's latest clip and read his thoughts on the subject below.

The days of chaos continue at the Trump White House. Spicer’s out, Scaramucci is in. Wait, scratch that, The Mooch is out and General John Kelly is in. Priebus is out, as is any semblance of order and knowledge of governing.

Not to worry, the Boy Scouts love the President so much they called to congratulate him on his wonderful speech. Oh, wait a minute, that never happened. No matter though, attempts at legislation continue unabated! Well, except for the abating force of Congress.

The silver lining is that if Trump is so preoccupied with the Game of Thrones intrigue within the White House, hopefully he’ll never be able to actually do anything outside the White House. Here’s hoping he doesn’t get any dragons. Enjoy the cartoon, and be sure to visit me over at Patreon.

God Damn You All to Hell

Failing Papers

Kelly in Charge

Potty Mouth









Related Entries

