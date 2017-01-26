Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
A Violent Cesspool of Our Own Making
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
Infrastructure Costs Can be Halved—Here’s How
 By Ellen Brown / Web of Debt
Standing Rock Sioux to Trump: ‘Creating a Second Flint Does Not Make America Great Again’
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Trump and His Threats to Cut Funding
Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Registered to Vote in Two States
State Department 2014 Report: The Keystone XL Pipeline Will Create Only 50 Long-Term Jobs
Via Twitter, National Parks Service and NASA Defy Trump’s Gag on Climate Change Information

A/V Booth
At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)
Live at Truthdig: Analyzing President Trump’s First Few Days—and the Accompanying Protests

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
Mixed Race 3.0: Risk and Reward in the Digital Age

Mixed Race 3.0: Risk and Reward in the Digital Age

Ulli K. Ryder and Marcia Alesan Dawkins
$4.49
Fixing Elections: The Failure of America’s Winner Take All Politics

Fixing Elections: The Failure of America’s Winner Take All Politics

By Steven Hill
$26.95

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
Cartoons
Mark Fiore
Email this item Print this item

Alternative Reality (Video)

Posted on Jan 26, 2017

By Mark Fiore

In his latest clip, award-winning animator Mark Fiore applies the Trump administration's "alternative facts" logic to other situations to highlight the absurdity of the phrase. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below.

The reason Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts” line brought so much attention is because it gave a name to what the Trump Administration is trying to do—whatever they want at whatever the cost. “Truthiness” is out, “alternative facts” are in.

Trump and company can say whatever they want, if their facts or numbers are false, no problem. Just stick to your story and people will soon start asking about something else. Executive orders and events are moving so fast in these early days of the Trump Administration, it’s a smart, if devious, plan. Do everything at once as fast as possible and the press and the public won’t be able to keep up.

Unfortunately, statements by Trump staffers and cabinet officials are not just words, horrible policies are rapidly taking shape. You’ve heard of the Monroe Doctrine, the Truman Doctrine and the Bush Doctrine. It turns out we’ve already got a Trump Doctrine: Alternative Facts. Enjoy the cartoon and hold on tight, and visit me on Patreon when you get a second.

Click to see more Truthdig Cartoons

Alternative Facts

March

American Liberty [a cartoon from Jordan]

Crowds









More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 