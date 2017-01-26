Alternative Reality (Video)

By Mark Fiore

In his latest clip, award-winning animator Mark Fiore applies the Trump administration's "alternative facts" logic to other situations to highlight the absurdity of the phrase. Watch the video and read Fiore's thoughts on the subject below. The reason Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts” line brought so much attention is because it gave a name to what the Trump Administration is trying to do—whatever they want at whatever the cost. “Truthiness” is out, “alternative facts” are in. Trump and company can say whatever they want, if their facts or numbers are false, no problem. Just stick to your story and people will soon start asking about something else. Executive orders and events are moving so fast in these early days of the Trump Administration, it’s a smart, if devious, plan. Do everything at once as fast as possible and the press and the public won’t be able to keep up. Unfortunately, statements by Trump staffers and cabinet officials are not just words, horrible policies are rapidly taking shape. You’ve heard of the Monroe Doctrine, the Truman Doctrine and the Bush Doctrine. It turns out we’ve already got a Trump Doctrine: Alternative Facts. Enjoy the cartoon and hold on tight, and visit me on Patreon when you get a second.

