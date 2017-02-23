Top Leaderboard, Site wide
‘The Young Turks’ on the Unexpected Resistance Flooding Republican Town Halls (Video)

Posted on Feb 23, 2017

Cenk Uygur and John Iadarola discuss how Donald Trump and Republicans are “desperately trying to deny that [town hall protests] actually represent anything,” as representatives deal with backlash against their recent policies on a recent segment of “The Young Turks.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

