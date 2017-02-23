‘The Young Turks’ on the Unexpected Resistance Flooding Republican Town Halls (Video) Cenk Uygur and John Iadarola discuss how Donald Trump and Republicans are “desperately trying to deny that [town hall protests] actually represent anything,” as representatives deal with backlash against their recent policies on a recent segment of “The Young Turks.” — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right Top, Site wide - Care2 Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide