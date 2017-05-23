|
|
May 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
‘The Young Turks’ on Trump Acknowledging Leaked Intelligence Came From Israel (Video)
Posted on May 23, 2017
“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur says that although he’s certainly “no fan” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he “almost felt a bit of sympathy for him” after what President Trump did during a recent news conference in Jerusalem.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
