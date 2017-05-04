|
|
May 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Yanis Varoufakis: Basic Income Will Be a Major Part of Any Attempt to Civilize Capitalism (Video)
Posted on May 4, 2017
“Think of basic income as a trust fund for all our children,” says Yanis Varoufakis in an event organized by the nonprofit acTVism, “to be financed by dividends from our aggregate capital which was, after all, created collectively.”
Listen to the rest of the Greek economist’s argument in favor of universal basic income, a measure he argues would help establish equality and “help central bankers go to sleep at night.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
