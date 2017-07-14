|
|
July 14, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Live Blog: Women’s March Organizers Lead Peaceful Demonstration Against the NRA (Multimedia)
Posted on Jul 14, 2017
Hundreds of people gathered at the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Va., early Friday to protest gun violence and, more specifically, a controversial NRA recruitment video released last week. Protesters are currently marching 17 miles from the NRA building to the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro is following the march, which was planned by the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington that took place earlier this year. Take a look at his multimedia coverage below, and be sure to check back for additional updates from the march throughout the day.
11:00 a.m. PDT:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
9:30 a.m. PDT:
7:45 a.m. PDT:
7:30 a.m. PDT:
—Posted by Emma Niles
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation