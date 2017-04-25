|
|
April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Witnesses of Arkansas Executions Share Alarming Details: ‘The Process Is Shrouded in Secrecy’
Posted on Apr 25, 2017
Arkansas carried out the first double execution in almost 20 years on Monday night, after numerous legal challenges against the process failed. Jack Harold Jones and Marcel Williams were both administered the controversial drug sedative midazolam, which critics argue causes botched executions.
The Guardian reporter Ed Pilkington joined Amy Goodman and Juan González on Democracy Now! to discuss the details of Monday’s double execution, including the disturbing level of secrecy surrounding state executions.
“They went to extraordinary lengths to make our job difficult as reporters,” Pilkington says. “The whole process has like been a battle between the media, which is the eyes and ears of the public, and the prison service, that, after all, is doing the most serious thing that any state can do, and that is to kill one of its own citizens.”
Watch the full interview in the video above.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation