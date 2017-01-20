Willie Nelson: A Long Story From Franklin Roosevelt to Donald Trump

Willie Nelson and his son Micah, with Truthdig Editor in Chief Bob Scheer, center, at Nelson’s home in Hawaii. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

In part one of a two-part conversation at his home in Hawaii, broadcast on KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” American musician Willie Nelson tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer that his upbringing during the Depression was an ideal childhood.

Nelson recently released his autobiography, “It’s a Long Story”, about his “bare bones” childhood with his grandparents in Abbott, Texas, his trouble with the law and his bumpy path to success as an artist. Speaking with Scheer, he describes the influence of the church on his music and experience, a run-in with the IRS in the early 1990s that he considers positive, and his well-known appreciation for marijuana.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly