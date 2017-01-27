|
|
January 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Willie Nelson: A Long Story From Franklin Roosevelt to Donald Trump (Part II)
Posted on Jan 27, 2017
In the second portion of a two-part conversation, the American musician Willie Nelson told Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer why, in spite of prevailing political conditions, he is optimistic about the future of the United States. Nelson also discussed his start in the music industry as a DJ and promoter, and explained why he’s not afraid of getting older.
Listen to the first part of the conversation here.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation