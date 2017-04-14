|
April 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Why the Affordable Care Act Hasn’t Gone Far Enough (Audio)
Posted on Apr 14, 2017
In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Dr. Paul Song, a radiation oncologist and an outspoken critic of the current U.S. health care system.
Song argues that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, does not go far enough in insuring Americans and keeping health care costs down.
Song, who supported Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential election, explains how he has seen many patients go bankrupt due to high health care costs under the “corporate welfare” of the ACA. He adds that it’s “encouraging” that many senators now support Medicare-for-all legislation.
“The insurance industry hires so many people with the explicit mandate to deny people care,” Song tells Scheer. “If we were able to take that element out, and basically just have one universal payer that handled all the claims—but with the idea that they’re not here to make profit, they’re here to pay for correct treatment ... that type of system would actually increase coverage for everyone.”
Listen to the full conversation above, and listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
