Why the Affordable Care Act Hasn’t Gone Far Enough (Audio)

Barack Obama signing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the White House in March 2010. (Wikimedia Commons)

In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews Dr. Paul Song, a radiation oncologist and an outspoken critic of the current U.S. health care system.

Song argues that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, does not go far enough in insuring Americans and keeping health care costs down.

“It did do a tremendous amount of good, but we need to take one step back to realize that there were 3,300 registered health care lobbyists for the 535 members of Congress, and more was spent in the run-up to the Affordable Care Act than what was spent on the Bush-Kerry election,” Song explains. “That’s why large parts of the Affordable Care Act look like [they were] written by the private insurance industry or the pharmaceutical industry.”

Song, who supported Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential election, explains how he has seen many patients go bankrupt due to high health care costs under the “corporate welfare” of the ACA. He adds that it’s “encouraging” that many senators now support Medicare-for-all legislation.

“The insurance industry hires so many people with the explicit mandate to deny people care,” Song tells Scheer. “If we were able to take that element out, and basically just have one universal payer that handled all the claims—but with the idea that they’re not here to make profit, they’re here to pay for correct treatment ... that type of system would actually increase coverage for everyone.”

—Posted by Emma Niles