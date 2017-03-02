Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

Truthdig Bazaar
Women and Higher Education in American History

Women and Higher Education in American History

John Faragher
9.93
The Gun and the Olive Branch: The Roots of Violence in the Middle East

The Gun and the Olive Branch: The Roots of Violence in the Middle East

By David Hirst

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Why Do Some People Have Money While Others Don’t?

Posted on Mar 2, 2017

Why do some Americans have more money than others? Because bankers rig democracy to ensure they control and manage the institution of money, says economist Richard Wolff in an interview with Actvism.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 