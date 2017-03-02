|
March 2, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Why Do Some People Have Money While Others Don’t?
Posted on Mar 2, 2017
Why do some Americans have more money than others? Because bankers rig democracy to ensure they control and manage the institution of money, says economist Richard Wolff in an interview with Actvism.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
