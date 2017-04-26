Top Leaderboard, Site wide
When the Word ‘Terrorism’ Is Invoked, Ask Who Benefits (Video)

Posted on Apr 26, 2017

In a discussion regarding media coverage of the recent police shooting in Paris on an episode of “The Trews,” political theorist Brad Evans tells host Russell Brand that “Whenever the word terrorism is invoked, the first question you need to ask is: Who benefits?”

“It demands a certain form of intervention, which is heightened securitization, heightened militarization—which just so happens to come at a time when the French election is taking place,” Evans continues. “If [ISIS it behind the Paris shooting], it’s exactly what ISIS would want.”

Find out why Evans believes this in the clip below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

