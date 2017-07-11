When Democrats Crushed Occupy: A Cautionary Tale (Video)

What are the parallels between the defeat of the Occupy Wall Street movement and the unexpected political ascension of Donald Trump? Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer sees at least one common underlying factor: the failure of establishment Democrats.

In a speech to the Progressive Democrats of the Santa Monica Mountains, held in Topanga, Calif., on Saturday, Scheer explained how he witnessed the destruction of the Los Angeles Occupy movement firsthand and how Democrats are partially to blame. Scheer argued that corporate Democrats, who he said are also responsible for Trump’s presidential victory, need to come up with a populist progressive alternative. Watch his remarks in the video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement Square, Site wide, Desktop