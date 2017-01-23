Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
Email this item Print this item

Checking In With Trump Supporters

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

By Clara Romeo

Donald Trump’s supporters went to Washington, D.C., from across the United States on Friday to witness and celebrate his inauguration. Truthdig correspondent Donald Kaufman and Truthdig editorial assistant Clara Romeo spoke with a cross section of his fans to better understand Trump’s political appeal.

From Southern bikers to Gays for Trump, his supporters expressed concern about current economic affairs, foreign relations and social policies. All were optimistic about the future of the Trump administration. They believe that the businessman-turned-president is free from the grip of corporate power that plagues most politicians and that he will provide jobs for hardworking citizens.

One Trump supporter from Georgia said he thought the new president would strengthen the military and be more effective in fighting Islamic State. “If you didn’t bomb them, what would you do? Sing ‘Kumbaya’? [Say] ‘Let’s all join hands’?” he said. “Those people hate. They hate. They’re born hating.”

A member of Gays for Trump helped dispel some myths and generalizations about Trump supporters.

 

Another Trump supporter said she was happy that the new president is pro-Israel.

 

Members of a Kentucky family said they believe Trump could create a better world for their children and that he would unify liberals and conservatives.

 

A Southern biker said he felt Trump was the only candidate for the biker community. “He told people what he thought, not what they wanted to hear,” he said.

 

One supporter who formerly voted for Barack Obama explained the appeal of Trump’s immigration policies.

 

Two Trump supporters disagreed on how the new president’s administration would handle the country’s deficit.

 

A Puerto Rican supporter who did not wish to be filmed said she was primed to vote for Bernie Sanders if he had won the primary. “Yes, Trump was the lesser of two evils,” she said. “That’s why I’m here.” Though she does not completely agree with Trump’s immigration policy, she said she is confident that he would never start a mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

