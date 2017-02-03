Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s ‘Shock and Awe’ Campaign and the Early Resistance
 By Paul Street
Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ Disrespects the Constitution
 By Sonali Kolhatkar
‘A Vote for Climate Disaster’: Senate Confirms Tillerson as Secretary of State
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Pipeline ‘Valve Turners’ Fight for Right to Peaceful Disobedience
Journalist Is Fired From Public Radio Show for Questioning Objective Reporting Under Trump
Leak Reveals Trump Administration OKs Sweeping Discrimination on Religious Grounds
Seattle City Council Committee Votes to Divest From Pro-DAPL Bank

A/V Booth
What Is Marxism? Economist Richard Wolff Answers
Jeremy Scahill on Donald Trump and the Military-Industrial Complex

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky
A Poem on Generations Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)
‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Takes an Unflinching Look at China’s Crackdown on Human Rights Activists
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Black Tuesday

Black Tuesday

by Nomi Prins
Arab and Jew: Wounded Spirits in a Promised Land

Arab and Jew: Wounded Spirits in a Promised Land

By David K. Shipler

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

What Is Marxism? Economist Richard Wolff Answers

Posted on Feb 3, 2017

In an interview with acTVism, University of Massachusetts Professor of Economics Emeritus Richard Wolff, “America’s most prominent Marxist economist”—according to The New York Times—discusses why economic turmoil continues to make headlines while the stock market booms.

Wolff also discusses Marxism’s association with Soviet style communism, Stalinism and Maoism, how the corporate system interacts with democracy, the natural environment and human rights and whether there are alternatives to corporations and capitalism.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 