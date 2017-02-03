|
February 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
What Is Marxism? Economist Richard Wolff Answers
Posted on Feb 3, 2017
In an interview with acTVism, University of Massachusetts Professor of Economics Emeritus Richard Wolff, “America’s most prominent Marxist economist”—according to The New York Times—discusses why economic turmoil continues to make headlines while the stock market booms.
Wolff also discusses Marxism’s association with Soviet style communism, Stalinism and Maoism, how the corporate system interacts with democracy, the natural environment and human rights and whether there are alternatives to corporations and capitalism.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
