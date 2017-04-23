Watch Truthdig’s Coast-to-Coast Coverage of the March for Science Protests (Videos)

On Saturday, Truthdig correspondents Haley Winters and Clara Romeo joined thousands of protesters in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles at the March for Science demonstrations. The protests, originally organized by scientists to send a message to the White House about its approach to climate change, took place on Earth Day in hundreds of cities across the globe.

From The Guardian:

More than 600 marches took place around the world, on every continent bar Antarctica ... The marches, the first of their kind, were officially non-political. They were however conceived by three US-based researchers – Caroline Weinberg, Valorie Aquino and Jonathan Berman – after Trump’s inauguration. Organizers have said science is “under attack” from the Trump administration and many protesters excoriated the president with signs that likened him to a dangerous orange toxin or disparaged his now defunct university .

Trump released a statement that insisted his administration was committed to preserving the “awe-inspiring beauty” of America, while protecting jobs.

“Rigorous science is critical to my administration’s efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection,” Trump said. “My administration is committed to advancing scientific research that leads to a better understanding of our environment and of environmental risks.

