April 23, 2017
Watch Truthdig’s Coast-to-Coast Coverage of the March for Science Protests (Videos)
Posted on Apr 23, 2017
On Saturday, Truthdig correspondents Haley Winters and Clara Romeo joined thousands of protesters in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles at the March for Science demonstrations. The protests, originally organized by scientists to send a message to the White House about its approach to climate change, took place on Earth Day in hundreds of cities across the globe.
From The Guardian:
Below is a compilation of Truthdig’s Facebook Live footage, which includes a peek at Bill Nye the Science Guy, marchers clad in Santa regalia, scientists galore, various speakers and even some Trump supporters.
