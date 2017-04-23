Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Will Trump Give America’s Science Lead to China?
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
With Error Fixed, Evidence Against ‘Sarin Attack’ Remains Convincing
 By Theodore A. Postol
Ajamu Baraka: A Renewed Peace Movement Is the Antidote to Misguided Black Politicians
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report

Ear to the Ground
Islamic State-Linked Coup Against Indonesian President Is Backed by Trump Allies, Report Says
Bill O’Reilly Ousted From Fox News
Could Proportional Representation Save French and American Democracies?
Theresa May Will Have Her Way: British Parliament Votes to Allow June 8 Election (Update)

A/V Booth
Watch Truthdig’s Coast-to-Coast Coverage of the March for Science Protests (Videos)
After #NoDAPL, ‘Water Protector’ Movement Continues With Resistance Camps Across the U.S. (Video)

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Trillionaire Next Door: The Greedy Investor’s Guide to Day Trading

Trillionaire Next Door: The Greedy Investor’s Guide to Day Trading

Andy Borowitz
3.99

Blind Ambition: The End of the Story

by John W. Dean

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Watch Truthdig’s Coast-to-Coast Coverage of the March for Science Protests (Videos)

Posted on Apr 23, 2017

On Saturday, Truthdig correspondents Haley Winters and Clara Romeo joined thousands of protesters in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles at the March for Science demonstrations. The protests, originally organized by scientists to send a message to the White House about its approach to climate change, took place on Earth Day in hundreds of cities across the globe.

From The Guardian:

More than 600 marches took place around the world, on every continent bar Antarctica ... The marches, the first of their kind, were officially non-political. They were however conceived by three US-based researchers – Caroline Weinberg, Valorie Aquino and Jonathan Berman – after Trump’s inauguration. Organizers have said science is “under attack” from the Trump administration and many protesters excoriated the president with signs that likened him to a dangerous orange toxin or disparaged his now defunct university .

Trump released a statement that insisted his administration was committed to preserving the “awe-inspiring beauty” of America, while protecting jobs.

“Rigorous science is critical to my administration’s efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection,” Trump said. “My administration is committed to advancing scientific research that leads to a better understanding of our environment and of environmental risks.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
“As we do so, we should remember that rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.” ... The US marches were some of the last to take place, following hundreds across the world. A common theme among protesters was a worry that politicians have rejected science-based policies.

Read more.

Below is a compilation of Truthdig’s Facebook Live footage, which includes a peek at Bill Nye the Science Guy, marchers clad in Santa regalia, scientists galore, various speakers and even some Trump supporters.

 

Taboola Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 