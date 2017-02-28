|
February 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Watch President Trump’s First Major Address to Congress, Here
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
It was not quite a State of the Union address, but Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night bore a close resemblance. The president will talk about his administration’s actions over his first 40 days and lay out goals.
Viewers watched Trump emphasize that he has followed through on plans he previewed on the campaign trail, as the right-leaning website The Resurgent, one of several news outlets the White House provided with an abbreviated run-down of the speech, teased ahead of the speech. Here’s more from that source, in language from the president’s team:
Presidents typically don’t deliver full-blown State of the Union speeches during their first year in office. Still, an indicator that some standard SOTU formalities would be observed was that a response from the other side of the aisle followedTrump’s comments. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is this year’s Democratic pick for that job.
NBC’s live stream of President Trump’s speech began 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST (NBC News via YouTube), and was posted below:
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
