Watch President Trump’s First Major Address to Congress, Here

It was not quite a State of the Union address, but Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night bore a close resemblance. The president will talk about his administration’s actions over his first 40 days and lay out goals.

Viewers watched Trump emphasize that he has followed through on plans he previewed on the campaign trail, as the right-leaning website The Resurgent, one of several news outlets the White House provided with an abbreviated run-down of the speech, teased ahead of the speech. Here’s more from that source, in language from the president’s team:

He will talk about how he wants to work with Congress to pass a bold agenda. That will include:

● Tax and regulatory reform to get relief to hardworking Americans and American businesses.

● Making the workplace better for working parents.

● Saving American families from the disaster of Obamacare.

● Making sure every child in America has access to a good education.

● A great rebuilding of the American military.

● Fulfilling our commitments to our veterans and making sure they have access to the care they need.

...

● The President will reach out to Americans living in the poorest and most vulnerable communities, and let them know that help is on the way.

Presidents typically don’t deliver full-blown State of the Union speeches during their first year in office. Still, an indicator that some standard SOTU formalities would be observed was that a response from the other side of the aisle followedTrump’s comments. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is this year’s Democratic pick for that job.

NBC’s live stream of President Trump’s speech began 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST (NBC News via YouTube), and was posted below:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson