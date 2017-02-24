Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Bars Whole Spate of Outlets from White House Briefing in Act of Pure Authoritarianism
 By Jacob Sugarman / Alternet
One Asian-American Slain, Another Wounded in a Kansas Bar
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Steve Bannon Says ‘Deconstruction of Administrative State’ Is Trump’s Plan
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
If Ellison and Perez Are So Similar, Why Did Establishment Democrats Nominate Perez for Party Chair?
Betsy DeVos’ Conflicting Positions on States’ Rights
#NoDAPL Live Blog: 45 Arrested During Police Raids on Two Encampments
U.S. Gave $315 Million to Supplier of Mines Accused of Using Slave Labor

A/V Booth
Watch: President Trump’s CPAC Speech
Historian Juan Cole Warns Against Strongmen at Home and Abroad

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
Hell No
 By Sarah Jaffe
The Other 43 Percent
 By Carrie Rickey
Remembering Richard Schickel
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar

The Last True Story I’ll Ever Tell: An Accidental Soldier’s Account of the War in Iraq

By John Crawford
A Question of Values

A Question of Values

By Morris Berman
$10.80

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Watch: President Trump’s CPAC Speech

Posted on Feb 24, 2017

President Trump delivered a nearly hour-long speech at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday to a cheering crowd. For many observers, the speech and its reception were reminiscent of a much earlier time: Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign rallies.

For instance, the crowd chanted “Lock her up!” at one point during the speech, a phrase aimed at Trump’s former competitor Hillary Clinton. The chanting was inspired by Trump’s repeated reference to the 2016 presidential race and his eventual victory.

The president also used his speaking time to criticize the media. Shortly after his speech was given Friday morning, news broke that the White House excluded The New York Times, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Daily News and CNN from an off-camera Q&A with press secretary Sean Spicer.

According to a fact check conducted by The Washington Post, the speech “was littered with some of the president’s favorite and frequently cited falsehoods.”

Trump also touched upon illegal immigration, health care and military spending. Watch the full speech below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 