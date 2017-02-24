Watch: President Trump’s CPAC Speech

President Trump delivered a nearly hour-long speech at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday to a cheering crowd. For many observers, the speech and its reception were reminiscent of a much earlier time: Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign rallies.

For instance, the crowd chanted “Lock her up!” at one point during the speech, a phrase aimed at Trump’s former competitor Hillary Clinton. The chanting was inspired by Trump’s repeated reference to the 2016 presidential race and his eventual victory.

The president also used his speaking time to criticize the media. Shortly after his speech was given Friday morning, news broke that the White House excluded The New York Times, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Daily News and CNN from an off-camera Q&A with press secretary Sean Spicer.

According to a fact check conducted by The Washington Post, the speech “was littered with some of the president’s favorite and frequently cited falsehoods.”

Trump also touched upon illegal immigration, health care and military spending. Watch the full speech below:

—Posted by Emma Niles