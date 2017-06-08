|
Watch James Comey Testify Before Congress Live (Video)
Posted on Jun 8, 2017
Update (8 a.m. PDT): Sen. Warner has the mic again and he wasted no time in asking hard-hitting questions about Comey’s contact with President Trump. Warner asked the former FBI director why he felt he had to take detailed notes of his encounters with Trump, to which Comey responded, “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it was important to document it.” Comey went on to describe what he considered the president’s attempts to establish a “patronage relationship”:
Update (7:45 a.m. PDT): Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan have listed several questions senators should ask Comey while he’s under oath, none of which have to do with Russia or Trump but rather the FBI’s past and present actions. Below is an excerpt of the piece:
Update (7:40 a.m. PDT): North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr begins the question section of the hearing, of which he is the chairman. The questions have focused on both the Russia probe and the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Comey says he became aware of a “massive effort” by forces from Russia to interfere in the U.S. elections in 2015 and notified the Obama administration about the “massive spearfishing campaign.”
As for Clinton’s emails and Comey’s decision to publicly announce days before the Nov. 8 election that the investigation had been reopened, he says he does not regret his actions. Prompted by a question from Burr, the former FBI head said his decision to speak out was prompted by Bill Clinton’s encounter with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Update (7:25 a.m. PDT): After remarks by Sen. Mark Warner, Comey begins his short testimony by saying he has already submitted his written statement and will therefore go over only a couple of things before taking questions.
In his brief oral statement, the former FBI director expresses his confusion over the conditions and “lies” surrounding his firing, stating that although he “understood [he] could be fired by the president for any reason or no reason at all,” as the cause of his dismissal became increasingly befuddled, so did he. Comey goes on to accuse the Trump administration of defamation, then states, “The FBI is honest, the FBI is strong, and the FBI is and always will be independent.”
Here are some highlights:
“The shifting explanations [regarding my firing] confused me and increasingly concerned me. ... [The president] had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay ... So it confused me when I saw on television that the president fired me because of the Russia investigation ... and relieved great pressure on the Russia investigation. ... The [White House] then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI. ... Those were lies, plain and simple.”
****
Although the testimony James Comey prepared for his Senate hearing was leaked Wednesday, many questions remain unanswered. Watch the former FBI director’s hearing in the live stream below and follow along as the Truthdig staff updates this live blog.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
