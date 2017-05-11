Watch Intelligence Agency Heads Testify Live Before Congress (Video)

Tune in to the live stream of CIA Director Mike Pompeo, acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe and other intelligence officials testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee on what they consider threats to the United States today.

The hearing began about 7 a.m. PDT with a declaration that the meeting would not focus on the Russia investigation, but some in the media speculated that the meeting could some shed light on President Trump’s firing of former FBI chief James Comey this week.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata