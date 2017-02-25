Top Leaderboard, Site wide
February 25, 2017
Watch: Democratic National Committee Chooses Tom Perez as New Chair

Posted on Feb 25, 2017

After a contentious race, the Democratic National Committee has chosen its new chair: former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez.

The first Latino appointed to the position of DNC chair, Perez beat Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota by 35 votes. Watch the announcement of Perez’s win below:

Watch Perez’s victory speech below:

 

For many, Perez’s victory represents the continuation of an “establishment” Democratic Party. Numerous progressives had hoped Ellison would win and revive the party.

Despite his loss, Ellison will still have a role in the Democratic National Committee. In his first move as DNC chair, Perez appointed Ellison to the role of deputy chair:

 

Ellison urged fellow Democrats to rally around the new DNC chair.

“We don’t have the luxury to walk out of this room divided,” he said as he accepted the position. “If we waste even a moment of going at it over who supported who, we are not going to be standing up for those people.”

—Posted by Emma Niles

